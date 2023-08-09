Hirestreet launches footwear rentals with Schuh

Rental platform Hirestreet has launched its first-ever shoe rental collection in partnership with footwear retailer Schuh.

The footwear collection features seven core styles, offering a range of styles to suit any occasion from high heels to wedges.

The edit is in response to the rental platform’s current record summer for occasion wear rental, where Hirestreet has reported a 300 percent increase in site traffic year-on-year, and in July, it received more than 250 requests from its customers to offer shoes to rent a full ‘look’.

The partnership with Schuh will offer footwear rentals priced at 5 pounds for five days and 10 pounds for ten days.

Isabella West, chief executive of Hirestreet, said in a statement: “At Hirestreet, we are always looking for ways to expand our offering to meet our customers' needs. As our audience becomes more comfortable with rental, they are looking at how they utilise its power beyond just their dress or core item and create a complete rental look.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Schuh on our first shoe collection; giving our renters the opportunity to access complimentary footwear to their outfit at amazing value.

Hirestreet was founded in 2018 and offers rentals from more than 50 brands, including Asos, Nobody’s Child, M&S, and Oasis, from 4 to 30 days.