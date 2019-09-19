Hiromi Asai to debut at Paris Fashion Week

New York-based kimono brand Hiromi Asai is bringing their modern take on kimonos to Paris Fashion Week for the first time. The brand will present its spring/summer 2020 menswear collection with Flying Solo colleagues during Paris Fashion Week at Salons Marceau on September 28. The designer, Hiromi Asai, first presented Kimonos at New York Fashion Week in 2016, being the first kimono designer to ever show at NYFW. Then, the designer developed menswear all made of Japanese Kimono textiles, which were presented at Pitti Uomo in Florence, Italy and other major trade shows in the U.S. every season since 2017.

The sales of Hiromi Asai menswear collection started in April 2019 at Flying Solo, located in New York's high-retail traffic boutique district, which introduces and sells independent and emerging fashion brands. Flying Solo also bi-annually produces fashion shows to demonstrate the latest collection of their partner brands at New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week. As a Flying Solo member Hiromi Asai presented their spring/summer 2020 menswear collection at New York Fashion Week on September 6.

The theme of the collection is "The Creation of the Universe." The brand has developed new textiles suitable for menswear with craftsmen all over Japan who usually manufacture textiles for Kimono by traditional techniques. The brand's goal for their latest collection is to demonstrate luxury and slow fashion with unique prominent textiles and sophisticated designs, made by outstanding tailoring techniques in Japan.

"We are excited to debut our men's collection at Paris Fashion Week. I am always challenging new to revive the essence of Japanese Kimono for modern fashion. We got good responses from U.S. press and buyers after the runway show at New York Fashion Week. I hope European people become more interested in our style through our Paris Fashion Week show," Asai said in a statement. "I believe that the essence of Kimono is 'textile' not 'form.' It is our responsibility to hand over craftsmanship for production of Kimono textiles to the next generation. I believe that we are able to transform these unique traditional textiles into modern stylish fashion."

After debuting in Paris, Hiromi Asai's menswear collection will be available at Flying Solo as well as at select retailers in the U.S. and Europe.