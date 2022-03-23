Hogan to debut virtual store and NFT drop at Metaverse Fashion Week

Italian luxury brand Hogan is taking part in Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion Week, running from March 24 to 27, with a virtual pop-up store and the brand’s first NFT drop.

Hogan is teaming up with Exclusible, the marketplace for luxury NFTs and upscale metaverse activations, to debut the ‘Hogan Untraditional NFT Collection,’ which is described as being “happy, edgy and immersive," to celebrate the ‘Untraditional,’ re-edition of the brand’s first-ever sneaker.

The NFT will drop at a celebrity-filled ‘Hogan-X’ afterparty on March 26, which will present the first-ever dance competition in the virtual world, with prizes consisting of POAPs, pre-sale NFT spots and exclusive NFTs.

The NFT project is curated by creative studio Braw Haus and will feature artists Silvio Rondelli, Yoann De Geetere, Linear, Vincent Ghiotti and Finn Berenbroek. The NFTs artist series will be available for sale to the public on April 3 on Exclusible.

Andrea Della Valle, president of Hogan and vice-president of the Tod’s Group, said in a statement: “Hogan has a natural instinct for innovation. This project is a step forward into the digital era for our brand. Exclusible’s innovative and highly sought-after web3 activations are world famous, so we decided to partner with Thibault and his team on this new venture. We look forward to debuting Hogan’s first NFT collection and throwing an amazing party.”

Image: Hogan

Hogan to launch first NFT drop in partnership with Exclusible

Exclusible co-founder and chief executive Thibault Launay added: “We are excited to work with Hogan for its first NFT drop. The metaverse opens vast opportunities for luxury brands to develop a new business segment around digital assets and connect with an entirely new generation of users.

“We believe that by introducing brands from real life to the almost limitless possibilities of the metaverse, we help create the perfect conditions for the blossoming of lively metaverse communities.”

In addition, Hogan will also open a virtual pop-up store residency in Decentraland, within Boson Protocol's metaverse marketplace that features a boulevard of metaverse stores for luxury brands. The pop-up will sell Hogan’s physical products as redeemable NFTs.

Boson Protocol co-founder Justin Banon said: “Ahead of Metaverse Fashion Week, we’ve seen incredible traction so far from brands diving into selling physical goods as NFTs within Boson’s Portal’s Fashion District in Decentraland, cementing Boson Protocol’s position as the de facto solution for metaverse commerce. We are seeing huge demand amongst global brands to start selling their products in the metaverse and we are delighted to announce a long-term partnership with Hogan.”