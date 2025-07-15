Hoka and MAAP collaborate on hybrid running and cycling shoe
Hoka has joined forces with Australian cycling brand Maap to create a shoe that blends running, cycling and lifestyle.
The two brands have developed a shoe based on Hoka’s ‘Tecton X 2’ sole. It features a carbon fibre plate to enable dynamic running on different surfaces, the US footwear and apparel supplier Deckers Brands announced on Tuesday. The sporty yet casual shoe silhouette incorporates the "Limeade" colourway for this collaboration. Reflective details on the shoe are reminiscent of Maap’s cycling apparel.
"Hoka and Maap share the same competitive spirit when it comes to leading endurance sports and integrating performance into everyday life," said Thomas Cykana, senior director of global collaborations at Hoka. "This makes our partnership as authentic as it can be. Our teams came together like kindred spirits who appreciate the combination of art and science that drives running and cycling in the modern market."
The collaboration is available in Maap’s physical stores, as well as both brands’ online shops for 225 euros.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com