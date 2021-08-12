Hoka One One collaborates with Engineered Garments

In what will now be its fourth collaboration, performance footwear brand Hoka One One has linked up with fashion label Engineered Garments on a new gender-free shoe design. The two brands will be creating a special edition of the Bondi L shoe, an original design of Hoka with a rework by the Japanese and American inspired streetwear brand.

The design is inspired by a ‘formal running shoe’ concept, bringing quality materials and unique patterns together creating a casual yet elevated version. Available in four different colours, the new design will also hold qualities similar to that of the original, like an early stage meta-rocker created for smooth movements.

“For this design, I wanted to merge some of the staple elements of past Engineered Garments’ shoe and boot collaborations into a sneaker,” said Daiki Suzuki, founder and creative director of Engineered Garments, in a statement. “With the functionality and comfort of the Bondi L, I found it to be an open canvas and the perfect silhouette for this project.”

The Bondi L is a signature of the Hoka One One brand, with an exaggerated sole that makes way for extra cushioning, making the shoe suitable for both running and everyday wear. The brands have worked together before on reviving archived Hoka One One shoes, combining Engineered Garments design values into classic Hoka footwear.

Gretchen Weimer, vice president of product at Hoka, said: “Like Hoka, Engineered Garments is a brand unbound by the constraints of what others have done before it. Our fourth collaboration with them showcases yet again the intersection of performance and fashion, and the brilliance that can result when the cutting edge of both those worlds come together to build something unique.”