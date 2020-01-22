HolisMen wins the Master Coach Entrepreneur Award 2020

Four creators of the business concept HolisMen have won the Meester Koetsier Entrepreneur Award 2020. The award is presented annually to students of the TMO Fashion Business School in Doorn, the Netherlands.

HolisMen, an amalgamation of Holisme and Men, is a start-up that offers lectures, dinners and inspiration to a community created by them during meeting events. This community consists of men from the age of 25 who have an entrepreneurial and free spirit. With its concept, HolisMen wants to appeal to entrepreneurial men and offer "a harmonious balance between man, nature, technology and economy".

The four TMO students behind HolisMen received a sum of 10,000 euros that they can invest in the further development of their concept. The jury, which included former Bijenkorf CEO Jan Berger and Modint director Patric Hanselman chose HolisMen unanimously because they have the confidence that "HolisMen can develop itself into an innovative business community", according to a TMO press release.