Hollister launches 25th Y2K anniversary collection

US teen retailer Hollister is celebrating its 25th anniversary with the launch of a special collection that honors the brand’s roots. As the brand was founded in 2000, the limited-edition capsule collection features a range of iconic Y2K styles.

Partly driven by the increasing interest in 2000s Hollister styles available for sale on second-hand platforms, the brand decided to reintroduce several of its key designs for its 25th anniversary.

Hollister launches Y2K capsule collection for 25th anniversary Credits: Hollister

“To celebrate our history, we wanted to bring back the styles that put Hollister on the map 25 years ago,” said Kelly Hall, senior vice president of merchandising and design at Hollister, in a statement. “We’re excited to reissue these beloved looks in a way that feels both nostalgic, but very relevant and on trend. We can’t wait to see how our customers style them today, years after their initial debut!”

The reissue collection includes a range of throwback silhouettes such as the strapless babydoll top, ultra-low-rise shorts, and hermosa bootcut jeans, all with Hollister’s retro topstitching, nostalgic appliqué graphics, and original tags.

“It has been fun to see the demand grow for our now-vintage pieces on resale sites and in thrift stores,” added Megan Brophy, vice president of Americas marketing at Hollister, in a statement. “We’re getting tagged in viral thrift hauls on social, and our customers are commenting, begging for these styles to make a comeback. Reissuing them makes them more accessible to our customers.”

The Hollister Y2K capsule collection includes 22 styles for women, and 16 for men, including tees, shirts, hoodies, and shorts, in sizes XS to XXL—prices for the collection range from 14.95 to 59.95 US dollars. The capsule collection is now available for sale online at www.hollister.com and in stores nationwide.