Hollister launches performance jeans collection

London - US retailer Hollister has introduced a new line of performance jeans for male and female teens that feature Invista’s Coolmax All Season technology and Lycra fibre designed for ‘year-round’ comfort and lasting fit.

“At Hollister, denim is a part of our DNA and we continue to find ways to enhance the assortment,” said Kristin Scott, brand president of Hollister. “Our goal with the innovative Coolmax All Season technology is to provide products that fit the needs of our customer’s.”

One of the key denim trends is to integrate performance fibres for added functionality, and Hollister is aiming to take a leading position with its Advanced Stretch Jeans with Coolmax All Season technology.

The new line of jeans are designed to move moisture away to keep the body cool and dry on hot days, while the insulating fibres add warmth when it is cool. These benefits come from the fibre structure, so they are permanent and don’t wash out, explains Hollister.

“We believe pairing one of the hottest teen denim brands and with one of the coolest fabric technologies available on the market today will resonate with consumers,” added Dave Trerotola, President of Invista Apparel and Advanced Textiles. “Our research shows that among ingredient brands in the cooling space, the Coolmax brand is the most likely to positively influence purchase intent.”

To coincide with the launch, Hollister and Invista have created a new multi-channel social media campaign to showcase the benefits of the jeans, featuring digital illusionist and YouTube star, Zach King.

Image: courtesy of Hollister