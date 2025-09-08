Hollister partners with Crocs for limited-edition collection

American teen retailer Hollister has partnered with footwear brand Crocs to create a limited-edition, collaborative collection for fall.

The Hollister x Crocs Dream Drop collection features matching Hollister fleece sets and Crocs’ signature clog for men and women. The women’s option includes a set made from Hollister Feel Good fabric in lilac and white with floral and bow embellishments paired with sherpa-covered Crocs in the same motif. At the same time, the men’s look is a looser-fitting set in sage camo and grey with utility details, paired with camo-printed sherpa-covered Crocs.

Hollister x Crocs launch Dream Drop Credits: Hollister

“As the go-to brand for the softest fleece, it only made sense to team up with Crocs, the go-to for comfort footwear. Together we’ve created the ultimate head-to-toe look for our Gen Z customer—truly something out of a dream,” said Carey Collins Krug, Chief Marketing Officer at Abercrombie & Fitch Co., in a statement.

Part of Hollister’s broader Feel Good Fest, which aims to celebrate music and community in everyday life, the brand tapped global artist d4vd for the campaign.

Hollister x Crocs Dream Drop Credits: Hollister

“This collaboration is special because it’s born directly from knowing our customers so well,” added Krug. “The dreamscape continues to celebrate Hollister Feel Good Fest ethos, while the patterns and colorways were inspired by what we know she and he love: bows, florals, and Y2K details for her, camo and utility for him, and cozy, on-trend looks for all.”

The Hollister x Crocs Dream Drop launched online on September 9, with sizes for the apparel ranging from XXS–XXL (49.95 to 89.95 USD) and footwear sizes spanning the full range of men’s and women’s sizes (69.95USD).