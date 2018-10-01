Hollister partners with Sit With Us

Teen retailer Hollister has partnered with Natalie Hampton's anti-bullying app Sit With Us. 18 year old Hampton was once a victim of bullying herself and started the Sit With Us app to help fellow students find allies and friends at school. The app currently has 100,000 users in eight countries.

Hollister is heavily involved in 2018's National Bullying Prevention Month. This is the brand's sixth anti-bullying campaign for this year. Kristin Scott, Hollister’s brand president, said to WWD, “Sit With Us is the perfect partnership for Hollister, aligning well with Hollister’s brand value of celebrating the freedom to belong.”

Over the past several years Hollister has worked very hard to make anti-bullying a part of their brand DNA. Since 2013 the brand has raised 1.7 million dollars for anti-bullying organizations around the country. In July recording artists Noah Cyrus and Khalid joined Hollister's #CarpeNow anti-bullying initiative and will be a part of the Hollister and Sit With Us campaign for the rest of 2018.

Hollister is also collaborating with Hampton on a capsule collection of merchandise that will be available globally through the end of October. Customers will have the option of rounding up their purchase to contribute to anti-bullying charities.