Hollister teams up with The Mix to support teen mental wellness

Global teen retailer Hollister is teaming up with UK-based charity The Mix to support World Teen Mental Wellness Day on March 2.

The partnership will see Hollister producing World Teen Mental Wellness Day products with 100 percent of its net profits in the UK benefitting the non-profit charity dedicated to providing essential support to under 25’s.

The collection launching on March 2 will include a long-sleeve fleece, with 20.05 pounds donated per piece, and a tote bag, donating 4.82 pounds for every one sold.

World Teen Mental Wellness Day was founded in 2020 by Hollister to recognise its commitment to ensuring that teens feel more confident, comfortable and capable. Now an annual event, the day aims to normalise conversations and dismantle stigmas around mental health issues.

Katie Adams, director of EMEA marketing at Hollister, said in a statement: “At Hollister, our purpose is to build confidence in the teens we serve, and we are beyond excited to begin our long-term relationship with The Mix starting with our World Teen Mental Wellness Day product collection.

“We are looking forward to working with them to raise awareness of their essential work and help as many young people as we can together.”

Zoe Bailie, director of brand and development at The Mix, added: “The new partnership between The Mix and Hollister is fresh and exciting! We aim to bring together millions of young people to connect them to information and support on Teen Mental Wellness Day 2021 and beyond.

“This partnership couldn’t have come at a more important time, as now more than ever, young people all over the world are struggling with their mental health, especially with issues such as loneliness, anxiety, and depression. Hollister is committed to building confidence in all young people and as the UK’s leading support service for under 25’s, The Mix will provide the tools and community for all young people to get and give support.”

Image: courtesy of Hollister