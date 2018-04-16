Holly Willoughby to launch lifestyle brand

TV presenter Holly Willoughby has announced on her social media that she is launching a lifestyle brand called Truly in the autumn.

On her Instagram, Willoughby said: "So...finally I get to tell you about something I’ve been working on passionately and secretly for a long time...This is TRULY, my new lifestyle brand that launches in the Autumn.

“I’d love you to be part of the Truly family so please register here truly.co.uk (find the link in my bio above) to find out more and keep updated on all things TRULY. Let the adventure begin! #TRULY

On the Truly website, the brand reveals that it will offer “beautiful things that are of the highest quality, surprisingly affordable and designed to make your life easier.”

Adding that it will focus on fashion, home, mother and baby, wellness, living and travel, will carry product as well as producing content.

The This Morning presenter has previously released her own range of bedding and soft furnishings with Dunelm as well as BHS before it closed it stores, and collaborated with e-tailer Very on a fashion line.