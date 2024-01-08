Hollywood returns: Glitter, glam and rejuvenated suits, a look at the Golden Globes red carpet

Hollywood once again reconvened at a revamped Golden Globes, the first to be held following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike which had brought the industry as a whole to a standstill last year. Not only that, but it was also the first edition of the event since it was acquired by Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge. The move aimed to bring a more commercial spin to the concept in an attempt to turn a new page following past allegations of lacking diversity and unethical malpractices against former owner Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

This combined with the creative overhaul of the fashion industry, with creative director exits and appointments dominating the latter half of 2023 , further complicated the work of stylists on the long-awaited red carpet. As had the sudden pile up of award shows – with Critics Choice Awards, the Emmys, the Grammys and the Directors Guild Awards all to come – and a rush of productions that have taken precedence over celebrity schedules.

Such chaos had been highlighted by long-time stylist Jessica Paster, who had told WWD prior to the event that the shift in creative directors has meant many brands are either “off-limits” or are “showing clothes for real life versus gowns”. Despite this, Golden Globes nominees showed up in their droves, dressed to the nines and depleting any evidence that such glamour struggles had ensued.

Louis Vuitton and Armani were out in front

All eyes were on ‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie, who had used the film’s press circuit as her own personal runway, and continued that streak on the Golden Globes’ red carpet. Her hot pink sequined dress, complete with a tulle wrap, was a custom-made look by Armani referencing the 1977 Superstar Barbie. While there had been much hope for the production, inspired by Mattel’s famous doll, the film ultimately went away with the first-ever Cinematic and box office achievement award, recognising its one billion dollar box office performance.

Margot Robbie at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Credits: Photo by John Salangsang / Golden Globes / Golden Globes via AFP

Armani appeared to be one of the leading brands for the evening, as an array of nominees and presenters opted to sport the Italian label for their own looks. Both nominee Selena Gomez and presenter Amanda Seyfried took to the carpet in Giorgio Armani Privé – Gomez wearing a red gown with a cut-out top glittering with crystal flowers and full asymmetrical skirt, Seyfried opting for a black velvet column gown elevated with Swarovski crystals. The label also dressed an impressive line up of male nominees, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Robert De Niro, Charles Melton, Martin Scorsese, Ben Affleck, Will Ferrell and Finneas O’Connell.

Emma Stone at the 81st Golden Globe Awards wearing Louis Vuitton. Credits: Louis Vuitton.

Barry Koeghan, Oprah Winfrey and Sandra Hüller at the Golden Globes 2024 all wearing Louis Vuitton. Credits: Louis Vuitton.

Another brand that dominated the spotlight was Louis Vuitton, which got the chance to dress one of the evening’s winners, Poor Things’ Emma Stone, who received the award for Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture. Stone’s V-neck tulle gown came complete with floral motifs and was finished off with pieces from the brand’s High Jewelry collection. Barry Koeghan, meanwhile, who was nominated for his part in Saltburn, strayed from the standard black tie and suit combo that is so regularly favoured by male nominees, choosing instead to sport a red wool look with Louis Vuitton’s signature Demier pattern. The French luxury house also dressed Oprah Winfrey, Colman Domingo and Sandra Hüller.

Sultry reds and black lace

Following in the footsteps of Gomez and Koeghan, it appeared red was the colour of the evening for many. Remaining true to her ambassadorship, Florence Pugh sported a blood red Valentino gown that drew inspiration from the brand’s pre-fall ‘24 collection. In contrast, Ayo Edebiri, the winner of Best Actress in a TV Series for her part in The Bear, chose a more fitted column look by Prada, with a voile knotted drape training behind. Bottega Veneta also pushed red, dressing both Michelle Yeoh and Julianne Moore in pieces that contrasted in fullness yet remained reliant on a strong bustier.

Julianne Moore and Michelle Yeoh in Prada, Florence Pugh in Valentino. Credits: (From left) Prada, Prada and Valentino.

Ayo Edebiri at the Golden Globes wearing Prada. Credits: Prada.

In keeping with the sultry essence of reddish hues, black lace and lingerie-inspired looks were another to grace viewers this weekend. Succession’s Sarah Snook, the recipient of Actress in a Drama TV Series, donned a Prabal Gurung look with sheer lace panelling and a lightweight, polka dot skirt. A similar piece was worn by Kristan Wiig, who chose a Giambattista Valli two-piece bralette and form fitting skirt combo. A highlight, however, was Saltburn’s Rosamund Pike, who offered up a striking Dior FW19 bustier dress complete with an apple-shaped lace face covering.

Rosamund Pike at the Golden Globes in Dior Haute Couture. Credits: Dior.

An abundance of glitter

Julia Garner and Taylor Swift wearing Gucci, Elizabeth Debicki in Dior. Credits: (From left) Gucci, Gucci and Prada.

There was also no shortage of glitter throughout the event. Taylor Swift, arguably one of the most highly anticipated attendees of the evening who was nominated for her concert production The Eras Tour Film, wore a slinky, lime green dress by Gucci. The label also provided actress and presenter Julia Garner with a sparkly silver number that shined with all-over sequins. Dior was another to favour shimmery pieces. Natalie Portman exhibited a Haute Couture evening dress by the label, with what it said was an “impressionist landscape of micro-flowers and vermicelli”. Elizabeth Debicki, meanwhile, selected a piece from Dior’s Haute Couture FW23 collection – a floor-sweeping tulle dress with antique silver discs and a curation of high-end jewellery.

Meryl Streep in Valentino and Natalie Portman in Dior. Credits: (From left) Valentino and Dior.

Suits get an update

In keeping with the glittery theme, yet leaning on another concept that prevailed was Meryl Streep. Her look, designed by Valentino, brought together a myriad of sequins with a renewed take on suiting. A matching blazer and form-fitting skirt were paired with a pussy-bow blouse, with cat-eye sunglasses completing the look. Streep’s outfit choice reflected a wider trend for updated tailoring, championed by many of the evening’s nominees, including Timothée Chalamet, who is evidently no stranger to ‘out-there’ suiting. For his own look, Celine Homme dressed the ‘Wonka’ star in a gabardine, embroidered jacket and loose shirt.

Timothée Chalamet in Celine Homme, Ryan Gosling in Gucci and Andrew Scott in Valentino. Credits: (From left) Celine, Gucci and Valentino.

While black and white did notably dictate other mens’ looks – yet many still offered a refresh on classic codes, see Ryan Gosling’s Gucci two-piece and nominee Andrew Scott’s androgynous Valentino attire – it was the stars of The Last of Us who really provided an update on this red carpet staple. Despite an injury, Pedro Pascal made a statement with a sweater adorned in knotted materials and classic suit trousers. His co-star, Bella Ramsey, took it one step further with a uniformal Prada getup and chunky boots.

Pedro Pascal in Bottega Veneta and Bella Ramsey in Prada. Credits: (From left) Bottega Veneta and Prada.

Alan Ruck and David Oyelowo wearing Berluti at the Golden Globes 2024. Credits: Berluti.

Old school Hollywood glamour goes pastel

Riley Keough wearing Chanel, Hailee Steinfeld and Brie Larson wearing Prada. Credits: (From left) Chanel, Prada and Prada.

A similar update could be seen among the women, who continued to uphold traditional Hollywood glamour, but this time with a pastel twist. It was Prada that led the way here, dressing stars in classic silhouettes with modern updates. Brie Larson, for example, sported a wide swing skirt, reminiscent of 50s red carpet glam, a contrast to the dress’ light lavender hue. Similarly, Hailee Steinfeld’s satin gown came in a more geometric form, with a powdery pink colourway and a bow detail further updating the sleek piece. Another to get the Prada treatment was Hunter Schafer, whose column dress was layered in baby pink silk and voile. Riley Keough, meanwhile, opted for a comparable look, albeit by Chanel. For the Daisy Jones & The Six star, the brand combined an apron-like sheer top with a flowing lace gown that trailed the red flooring.

Hunter Schafer wearing Prada. Credits: Prada.

Classics were still present, however. And were largely backed by Dior. Jennifer Lawrence’s look from the house came in the form of dark blue velvet, while Golden Globe winner Ali Wong sported a draped silk crepe dress with a braided, off-shoulder sleeve. A highlight was clear on the winner of Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Lily Gladstone. Donning a Valentino gown, the ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ star graced viewers with a sleek white maxi topped off by heavy, gathered cape that has become synonymous with the Italian fashion house.

Jennifer Lawrence and Ali Wong wearing Dior. Credits: Dior.