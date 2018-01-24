Hoop ’n’ Loop launches charity T-shirts

Fashion house Hoop ’n’ Loop, which creates embroidered pet portraits, is teaming up with animal welfare charity, Wild at Heart Foundation, to offer a range of Breton T-Shirts that can be customised for Valentines Day to raise funds to help reduce the stray dog population.

Running until February 29, Hoop ’n’ Loop is selling its range of Breton T-shirts with embroidered bespoke pictures of customers dogs or cats, with each hand sketched and then custom embroidered onto the tee from its East London studio.

Priced from 100 pounds, the T-shirts are available in multiple colourways: red, green or navy stripe and in short or long sleeves, and each T-shirt is finished with Hoop ’n' Loop’s custom embroidered lettering of your pets name, as well as hand-sketched image.

Hoop ’n’ Loop will be donating 30 pounds from every T-shirt directly to the Wild at Heart Foundation to support its ongoing mission to reduce the world’s stray dog population.

“Hoop ’n’ Loop is thrilled to be partnering with Wild At Heart Foundation,’ said the brand in a statement. “This incredible foundation fund and support animal welfare projects all over the world, as well as aiming to reduce the world’s 600 million stray dogs. We believe every dog should be treated with love and respect. Super excited to be supporting a foundation that aligns so closely with our ethos.”

The Wild at Heart Foundation added: “We are so grateful to Carol that she shares our passion and supports our aim to compassionately reduce the world’s stray dog population. We are delighted that she is motivated to use her business for good and to collaborate making a positive difference by helping animals all over the world through our projects.”

Hoop ’n’ Loop was founded by Carol Tai in 2017. After completing a fashion design degree in Manchester and spending time living in Glasgow, Tai moved to London to study fabrics and garment-making, and become a creative pattern cutter. Looking for a way to bring her own love of animals into her work, she set up Hoop ’n’ Loop to create embroidered pet portraits, inspired by her own dog, Koko.

Images: courtesy of Hoop ’n’ Loop