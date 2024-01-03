Hormonal skincare predicted as “big beauty trend” for 2024

Forecasters at WGSN are predicting that hormonal skincare will be a “big beauty trend” in 2024, as consumers look to introduce tailored skincare products based on hormonal changes for optimal skin health.

“Hormones play a role in changing skin conditions,” explains Fiona Toomey, founder of Naydaya, a wellness brand designed to work with your hormones in a statement. “Our hormones dictate everything. We've understood the link between hormones and acne for some time, but finally we have better education on the relationship between hormones and dryness, itching, collagen loss and more."

With consumers becoming savvier, Toomey adds that tailored skincare and hormonal skincare trends will align, "as women are empowered to learn more about their bodies and harness their hormonal cycles, they'll be able to adapt their skincare routines accordingly”. This is highlighted by its collagen-boosting Victory Oil product, designed to soothe delicate skin and treat intimate dryness, which can be experienced with hormonal shifts such as menopause.

Along with Naydaya, Living M is another brand paving the way when it comes to hormonal-based beauty, offering a skincare line designed for those experiencing peri/menopause. Its signature product the Living M 2-in-1 cream cleanser and mask offers an intensely nourishing formula to rejuvenate sensitive menopausal skin.

Siobhan McCarthy, co-founder of Living M, added: “Hormonal shifts in menopause have also been found to have a greater impact on skin than that of chronological ageing. Fluctuating hormones causes skin cell turnover to rapidly decline and can lead to concerns such as dryness, irritation, and breakouts."

As interest in hormonal skincare grows, WGSN said that consumers can expect innovations and new formats, such as Faace, which created a first-of-its-kind period mask designed to target the fallout of hormonal fluctuations during your period.

Jasmine Wicks-Stephens, founder of Faace, said: "As the hormonal skincare sector evolves, so will product line-ups with new formats entering the fold."