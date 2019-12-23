Hotter partnering with RHS for spring/summer 2020

Hotter shoes are underlining its quintessential British heritage, as well as its 60th birthday with a footwear collaboration with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

For spring/summer 2020, Hotter has created two exclusive floral patterns, using a selection of the RHS’s extensive library of 25,000 horticultural images, which have been used to accent three of its best-selling products - Chase, Tropic and Shake.

Hotter chief executive, Ian Watson, said in a statement: “We have been searching for the perfect collaboration partner for a number of years and the RHS is definitely the perfect fit. Our customers have an affinity with the great outdoors, they are active, appreciate horticulture, and, of course, need comfortable shoes when taking time out at the beautiful RHS Gardens and flower shows across the UK.

“Our design team spent several months finding and fine-tuning the perfect patterns to breath new life into several Hotter favourites. We believe the combination of beautiful design work, clever fitting details and sizing options, on-trend colours and floral flourish is going to give us a fabulous start to the spring season.”

Shereen Llewellin, licensing executive at the RHS, added: “Hotter is a well-established brand with a reputation for quality, style and comfort – and a brand that, like the RHS, strongly supports British design and development. We’re delighted to be working with Hotter on this range of footwear.”

Hotter’s Spring Florals Collection will launch in March 2020 from the brand’s website and 80 UK stores.

Private Equity owned footwear brand Hotter was established in 1959 and is based in Lancashire where it manufactures 14,000 pairs of the shoes in its UK factory in Skelmersdale.

Image: courtesy of Hotter