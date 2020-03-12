Hotter rolls out 3D foot scanning technology

Tailored comfort shoe specialist Hotter is rolling out 3D foot scanning machines across the UK to offer “precision shoe fitting”.

The company has invested 500,000 pounds in the innovative, Hotter Footprint technology, which not only measures feet but also delivers bespoke shoe fitting recommendations.

The foot scanners will be located across 32 Hotter stores and, from April, the brand will take them on a roadshow across the UK in its purpose-designed Comfort Lab, to coincide with National Shoe Fitting Week that starts on April 3.

“We recently commissioned a survey by OnePoll which revealed that three-quarters of adults have not had their feet measured in the last decade,” explained Hotter chief executive Ian Watson in a statement. “Our 3D Hotter Footprint scanners measure feet in five-seconds so we’re on a mission to measure the nation’s feet and find them shoes that fit.”

Watson, added: “These machines allow our customers to visualise their foot profile within a pair of our shoes; they can adjust and adapt the recommendation based on truly personal information about what comfort means to them. We offer over 40 fitting and size combinations across our collection; we create shoes with innovative adjustment and comfort details so we truly can offer our customer’s a tailor-made product.”

Pilot results have revealed that 81 percent of users said their perception of the Hotter fitting experience improved after using the service and conversion rates were significantly enhanced.

“Hotter Footprint is supporting our drive to digitalisation and will help us deliver a personal and curated experience for our customers,” said Watson. “The scanners are helping us deliver in-store theatre so we can stand out on the high street and they are revealing more about our customers so we can redefine our product strategy and development cycle.”

Hotter Footprint machines will be located in the following stores: Aberdeen, Bath, Bournemouth, Bristol, Bromley, Cambridge, Canterbury, Cardiff, Chester, Chesterfield, Chichester, Derby, Dorchester, Eastbourne, Edinburgh, Enfield, Exeter, Glasgow, Ipswich, Kingston, Llandudno, Merry Hill, Milton Keynes, Newcastle, Norwich, Nottingham, Oxford, Romford, Shrewsbury, Solihull, Stratford, Windsor, and York.

Image: Hotter Facebook