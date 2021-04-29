House of Denim / Jean School - Education is on

Even in times of Corona measures and no internships, vocational education in Denim City continues as usual. Also during lockdown, courses are given here in denim, design, sustainability and innovation.

Not only the students of Jean School are steadily working on their profession, career or diploma. Thanks to fast acting, the House of Denim Foundation has developed a condensed program in which all steps from research to design, realization and marketing are covered in practice. The lectures are taught by House of Denim’s master craftsmen and supported by our international partner network. In addition to physical classes in Denim City, there is also an online program with a focus on denim and sustainability.

Meanwhile, other schools and universities have also joined in on this - if we say so ourselves - excellent replacement of the internship period or deepening of regular fashion programs. We are happy to share our knowledge with even more ambitious schools.

The House of Denim Foundation in Denim City: Towards a Brighter Blue

On our mission to connect and inspire denim stakeholders, we conceive and initiate platforms, projects and events to make denim dry, clean and smart. We promote best practices and give a voice to our industry as a whole through events, projects and networking. We build a network for collaborations on projects and create resources for a dryer, cleaner and smarter industry. We train a new generation of talented students and designers and raise the bar of knowledge, skills and innovation within the denim industry.

Interested in a 1-10 week denim course? Contact the innovation campus for jeans in the Amsterdam Hallen. The House of Denim Foundation: mariette@houseofdenim.org