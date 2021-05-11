House of Harlow 1960 collaborates with Revolve

Nicole and Sofia Richie are joining forces for the first time to co-design House of Harlow 1960’s spring collection to be sold exclusively with Revolve.

The collaboration marks the first time Nicole Richie, actress and creative director of House of Harlow 1960 has worked together with her sister, model and fashion designer Sofia Richie.

“From the beginning of House of Harlow, I imagined it a place where my family would come and create if they ever felt a desire to,” said Nicole Richie in a press statement. “Sofia has an incredibly unique, cool, and effortless sense of style, and it felt natural to incorporate that feel into this spring collection.”

The debut spring collection aims to be the “perfect blend” of both sister’s personal style, drawing on the signature 70’s aesthetic of House of Harlow alongside the fun, effortless flair of Sofia, explained the brand.

Inspired by Lauren Hutton in the 70’s lounging in the sun-soaked Pacific Isles, the collection includes summer getaway essentials like slip dresses, camisoles, midi skirts, and oversized menswear-inspired shirting. As well as luxe slinky jersey dresses and tops featuring ruching, and island-inspired sarong knotting and draping details.

Commenting on collaborating with her sister, Sofia Richie, added: “I have always looked up to my sister and her amazing style. I am so excited to be collaborating with her on House of Harlow and loved being able to work closely with her to create this collection.”

The House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie collaboration is a one-time collection for spring dropping every month from May-July 2021, exclusively at Revolve.com.