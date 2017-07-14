House of Holland collaborates with Cadbury

Chocolate brand Cadbury has teamed up with London Fashion Week favourite House of Holland on an exclusive five-piece limited edition T-shirt chocolate designed by the label’s creative director Henry Holland.

The five T-shirts have been inspired by Cadbury’s popular chocolate bars, the Twirl, Boost, Double Decker, Wispa and Crunchie, and have been launched to raise money for the Princes Trust charity. The collaboration marks the first time Cadbury has created a fashion collection.

Retailing for 30 pounds each, the unisex T-shirts are available to purchase from the House of Holland website, and feature statement designs including a vibrant orange T-shirt featuring the recognisable Crunchie logo alongside illustrated shatters to amplify the honeycomb, while the Twirl T-shirt has a tie-dyed design to represent the swirls of the chocolate bar, and the Wispa design is a lively red and purple tee featuring bubbles.

Henry Holland, creative director at House of Holland, said: “We wanted to make this range a real hit for the great British summer and with all five designs being really unique and different we think there is a great selection here for all fans. My personal favourite is the Wispa t-shirt and I can’t wait to see everyone wearing these to festivals and events over the next few months.”

Richard Weisinger, senior brand manager at Cadbury added: “House of Holland is known for its iconic graphic and slogan t-shirts so we thought this partnership was the perfect match! This is the first time we have created a fashion collection and across the five t-shirts we really wanted to show off the unique tastes and textures across our range as we know this variety is what our fans love about Cadbury chocolate.”

Images: courtesy of Cadbury and House of Holland