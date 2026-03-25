How Nicolas Di Felice returned Courrèges to the modern age

Despite more than a decade in the industry, Nicolas Di Felice has remained something of an outlier among his peers at major luxury houses – a relative newcomer in perception if not in practice. His five-year tenure at Courrèges, notably long by fashion's current standards of creative currency, seemed poised to change that narrative. Under his direction, the storied French fashion house has regained creative momentum and a sharper identity, but following Tuesday's announcement of his departure, with a successor to be named next week, that chapter now closes.

A letter of intent

When Nicolas Di Felice took the helm of Courrèges in 2020, he inherited what he would later describe as a "beautiful house, where everything had to be rebuilt." The storied maison had long since squandered the vitality that made it an epicentre of space-age innovation under founder André Courrèges. Nearly a decade of drift had followed its 2011 relaunch, interrupted only by flashes of promise.

Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant – now heading their own label, Coperni – had injected fresh energy from 2015 to 2017, while Yolanda Zobel's subsequent tenure pursued sustainability by moving away from the house's iconic vinyl. Yet neither effort truly took hold. Di Felice's arrival, by contrast, appears to have broken that cycle, despite stepping in during one of fashion's most uncertain moments. Announced in September 2020 as lockdowns deepened, his timing could have been a liability. Instead, it proved prescient.

Nicolas Di Felice Credits: Courrèges

To Courrèges, Di Felice brought a carefully considered design philosophy forged over two decades. His foundation came from La Cambre, the prestigious Brussels design school, where he studied in the early 2000s and developed an approach that would define his later work: conceptually rigorous yet rooted in the practical realities of garment construction. This philosophy deepened through formative apprenticeships at three of fashion's most exacting houses.

At Balenciaga, a house where Courrèges himself once honed his own skills, he worked under Nicolas Ghesquière, now creative director at Louis Vuitton. A subsequent stint at Dior under Raf Simons, now at Prada, sharpened his understanding of both avant-garde thinking and technical precision. He later reunited with Ghesquière at Louis Vuitton, where he spent five years climbing to senior womenswear designer before his appointment at Courrèges.

How Di Felice ultimately secured the position remains, as is often the case in fashion, somewhat mysterious. The prevailing account suggests he wrote directly to the Pinault family, who had acquired a majority stake in the brand in 2018, seven years after André and Coqueline Courrèges relinquished control. Rather than presenting a bold manifesto or overselling his credentials, Di Felice apparently outlined what drew him to the house and what he believed it needed to reclaim its legacy. Whatever he conveyed, combined with his impressive track record, proved persuasive enough to land him the job, though he would have to wait nine months before finally unveiling his vision.

When he did, Di Felice tapped directly into what the world craved during isolation: he reimagined André Courrèges' 1960s space-age codes through a contemporary lens, translating them into the body-conscious designs and hedonistic aesthetics that clubgoers had been fantasising about from their living rooms. When the world reopened, his reinterpretation of vinyl jackets, go-go boots, ribbed knits, and ultra-short hemlines – rendered modern rather than nostalgic – resonated immediately. Critics and customers alike embraced his take, drawn not only to the clothes but to the spectacle surrounding them.

"Under his direction, the house experienced a true renaissance, acclaimed by the critics, and established itself as a distinctive voice in the contemporary fashion landscape," Artémis, the family holding company of Kering owner François Pinault, wrote in a statement announcing the departure. "Nicolas reinterpreted its iconic codes and created a true dialogue with a new generation."

Social media on the runway

Much of that dialogue played out on the runway and on social media. Di Felice possessed an instinctive understanding of spectacle that defined his generation. His shows, staged on a signature rectangular platform designed by Rémy Brière and scored by producer Erwan Sene, felt less like fashion presentations and more like underground club nights.

One collection gave the illusion of a breathing organism; another featured a cascading sand whirlpool and multicolour confetti that pulsed to the beat, inspired by American artist Dan Colen's paintings. Most memorably, models stomped down the runway with their heads buried in phones. A pointed commentary on contemporary culture that felt both critical and knowing. These moments transformed the shows into cultural events, each one generating the kind of conversation and social media momentum that has become essential currency in modern fashion.

Courrèges SS23 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Courrèges FW23 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Courrèges FW25 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Whether Di Felice had anticipated this moment when designing his final collection remains uncertain, but the Fall/Winter 2026 show itself read as a deliberate summation. Titled "24 Hours in the Life of a Courrèges Woman," the presentation functioned as a retrospective of everything that had defined his five-year stewardship, distilling his creative preoccupations into a single, cohesive narrative. Inspired by a vintage photograph of a young Parisian from the 1960s, the collection traced a single day through the eyes of the modern Courrèges customer, charting her journey from morning through midnight in a carefully curated wardrobe progression.

Courrèges FW26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Courrèges FW26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Courrèges FW26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Is Di Felice headed for Alaia?

For Di Felice and Courrèges, their shared story has concluded as of Tuesday, with the brand now entering a new chapter as it searches for his successor. Di Felice, for his part, has officially turned his attention to personal projects, though the industry is already abuzz with speculation about his next destination. Alaia, where the creative director position has sat vacant since Pieter Mulier's departure, appears to be the frontrunner in the rumour mill – and unlike most speculation that surrounds a designer's exit, this one feels plausible.

His final collection offers a compelling case for why. The pieces that blur the boundary between sculpture and garment, the meticulous attention to construction beneath conceptual ambition, are precisely the qualities that define Alaia's uncompromising design philosophy. More importantly, Di Felice has demonstrated a rare skill: the ability to honor a house's heritage without being constrained by it, to revive its codes without imposing himself over them. He elevated Courrèges not by erasing its past but by allowing its founder's vision to speak anew through contemporary eyes. It is a sensibility that would prove invaluable at a house as storied and beloved as Alaia, should the rumours prove true.