How Walmart’s Birkin-esque handbag sparked a viral sensation

In the world of high fashion, few accessories command as much attention—or aspiration—as the Hermès Birkin bag. Prized for its exclusivity, craftsmanship, and astronomical price tag that starts in the five figures, the Birkin has become a status symbol for the elite. Yet, an unexpected contender has entered the fray: a 78 dollar bag sold on Walmart’s website that has been dubbed the "Wirkin" by social media users.

The so-called "Walmart Birkin" has gained traction thanks to platforms like TikTok, where fashion enthusiasts have embraced its affordability and aesthetic resemblance to the iconic Hermès design. Videos featuring unboxings and styling ideas have gone viral under hashtags like #walmartbirkin, creating a social media frenzy around the product.

Manufactured from PU leather, the Wirkin is marketed in multiple colors and sizes. While it lacks the luxurious materials and artisanal craftsmanship of its namesake, the bag borrows heavily from the Birkin’s signature design elements. These include horizontal strapped clasps, a trapezoidal body shape, and a minimalist yet structured silhouette. Despite these similarities, the Wirkin remains a far cry from the Hermès original, which can cost as much as a small car—or more.

Legal and ethical implications

The striking resemblance to the Hermès Birkin raises questions about potential copyright infringement. Hermès has been vigilant in protecting its intellectual property, and the Birkin has been at the center of numerous legal battles over the years. For instance, the French luxury house successfully sued online marketplaces and counterfeiters who attempted to capitalise on the Birkin’s allure.

While the Wirkin’s resemblance to the Birkin might seem obvious to consumers, legal action could hinge on whether the design elements in question are protected under intellectual property laws. However, the line between inspiration and infringement is notoriously murky in fashion, an industry often built on reimagining and reinterpreting iconic designs.

Walmart’s dual role in the market

Adding to the intrigue, Walmart’s online marketplace also features genuine Hermès bags sold through third-party vendors. This juxtaposition—a 78 dollar imitation alongside authentic Hermès products listed for tens of thousands of dollars—has left shoppers bewildered. It underscores the complexities of Walmart’s e-commerce strategy, which blends budget-friendly offerings with high-end goods to appeal to a diverse customer base.

The Wirkin’s rise to prominence also highlights a broader tension in the fashion industry: the desire for exclusivity versus the democratisation of style. While the Hermès Birkin represents unattainable luxury for most, the Wirkin offers a semblance of that glamour at a fraction of the price. For some, it’s a playful nod to high fashion; for others, it’s a blatant copy that undermines the artistry behind the original.

The viral success of the Walmart Birkin reflects a growing trend in the fashion world: the proliferation of "dupes." These budget-friendly alternatives cater to a generation of consumers eager for style without the financial strain. While they raise ethical and legal questions, they also highlight the enduring influence of luxury brands in shaping mainstream tastes.

For Hermès, the Wirkin may be a reminder of the challenges that come with iconic status. For Walmart, it’s proof of the power of social media in driving unexpected sales. And for consumers, it’s a conversation starter about the fine line between aspiration and accessibility.