Hublot debuts bitcoin watch

Hublot celebrates ten years since the creation of Bitcoin with the launch of the Big Bang Meca-10 P2P watch, a limited edition watch that can only be purchased online with the cryptocurrency.

"We are pleased with the dynamism and sense of innovation of our Asian partners: it is part of a visionary process that corresponds, point by point, with Hublot's vision," said Ricardo Guadalupe, CEO of Hublot, in a statement. "Thanks to the partnership with OSL Limited, this first P2P watch allows us to continue our exploration of the roads of the future."

Hublot first luxury watchmaker to enter Bitcoin market

Ten years ago, in November 2008, Bitcoin was born. This famous cryptocurrency, a virtual asset stored in virtual format, was invented by Satoshi Nakamoto, an enigmatic character whose true identity remains wrapped in mystery. However, its peer to peer (P2P) payment system has seduced a wide community of users and investors who accept it to carry out their transactions.

As a precursor to new technological and social trends, Hublot has decided to commemorate the first decade of Bitcoin by presenting the first watch that can only be purchased in exchange for Bitcoins. It will only be marketed electronically, and both the order and the payment must be made online. This innovation has been possible thanks to a collaboration with OS Limited (OSL), the main digital asset broker in Asia. Hublot thus becomes the first luxury watchmaker in the bitcoin market.

Baptized as Big Bang Meca-10 P2P, this watch will only be available in a limited edition of 210 copies, an allusion to the absolute limit of the number of Bitcoins available in the world, set at 21 million units.

True to the innovative design that nurtures the reputation of the Big Bang collection, the P2P watch features a 45 mm diameter case made of black sandblasted ceramic. When it comes to a Hublot watch, talking about ceramics has nothing to do with clay-based pottery, but with a high-tech material: zirconium oxide agglomerated at very high temperatures.

The watch is equipped with a caliber of internal development HUB1201, a skeletonized movement that offers a formidable power reserve of 10 days, a number that is not left to chance: ten, as the number of years of life of a Bitcoin. Each of the 210 copies is manufactured for its owner, since it incorporates the transaction number with Bitcoin used for its acquisition. Another allusion to the cryptocurrency is its blue calfskin strap with black rubber lining and trim, adorned with a motif that refers to Blockchain, the network of interconnection between computers that allow the existence of the virtual currency.

The Big Bang Meca-10 P2P was presented on November 6 in Hong Kong at the headquarters of the company OS Limited. Visitors were able to enter through an immersion tunnel with interactive visualizations that presented the universe of cryptocurrencies and the unique payment system that allows Hublot to accept transactions in Bitcoin.

Photo: via PR Newswire