Hugo Boss and the NBA create co-branded capsule collections

Hugo Boss and the NBA have collaborated to create two capsule collections for spring/summer 2021 and fall/winter 2021.

NBA champion Draymond Green has been named as the face of the collections.

In the spring/summer collection, items include long and short-sleeve hooded sweatshirts, crew neck sweatshirts, long and short-sleeve T-shirts, sweatpants, and shorts.

The co-branded collections will feature staples with the NBA logo and nine team logos, including the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, and Toronto Raptors.

“Partnering with the NBA and working with NBA star Draymond Green, offers us the ability to design regional and national relevant products for Boss with the best teams and talent that basketball has to offer globally,” said Ingo Wilts, the chief brand officer at Hugo Boss, in a press release.

The spring/summer 2021 campaign will launch mid-February featuring Green along with NBA forward Isaiah “Zay” Todd, Grammy-nominated rap artist Aminé, and jewelry designer Greg Yuna. The campaign was shot by photographers Ellington Hammond and Darryl Richardson, with creative direction by RanaVerse.

Photo credit: Hugo Boss press team