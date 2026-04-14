Hugo Boss continues push into tennis with its biggest sports partnership

Hugo Boss first made its mark in tennis in the 1980s when it sponsored men’s team competition, the Davis Cup, for 15 years, and now the German fashion brand has secured its biggest partnership as the official lifestyle outfitter for the Australian Open from 2027.

The move is described as a “landmark partnership” for the German fashion group’s flagship brand, Boss, as part of its ongoing brand strategy to position itself at the intersection of sport, lifestyle, and global fan engagement.

Boss will replace the Australian Open’s longtime partner, Ralph Lauren, which also sponsors Wimbledon, and will dress up to 4,000 staff, officials, umpires, and ball kids, while also transforming “the visual identity of the Australian Open like never before”.

The German brand said in a statement that Boss’ “unified, elevated, and distinctly modern aesthetic will be visible across every corner of Melbourne Park,” with a curated palette of refined shades, including subtle nods to the brand's tailoring expertise, and easy-wear silhouettes engineered for the Melbourne heat.

Daniel Grieder, chief executive of Hugo Boss, said in a statement: “We are absolutely excited to partner with the Australian Open, which is one of the most dynamic and globally followed sporting events worldwide. This collaboration is a natural fit for us, as it brings together two brands that share the same commitment to excellence, innovation, and creating extraordinary experiences.

“Tennis is part of Boss’s DNA.”

Boss named the official lifestyle outfitter for the Australian Open Credits: Boss

Boss named the official lifestyle outfitter for the Australian Open

Boss branding will also be displayed around the venue, including inside the tournaments' Rod Laver Arena, and the fashion group also plans to open dedicated pop-up stores, immersive on-site fan activations, and an elevated guest experience.

The collaboration is much more than just visual branding on and off the court; the partnership also extends to exclusive replica teamwear, merchandise, and off-court capsules, as Boss looks to make the Australian Open a cornerstone of its cultural strategy to connect with fans at scale and unlock new and younger consumers.

Boss’ deal with the Australian Open adds to it being the title sponsor of the Boss Open (ATP 250) in Stuttgart, Germany, and having star ATP players including Taylor Fritz and Matteo Berrettini on its elite athlete roster, alongside rising talents Noma Noha Akugue and Ella Seidel. The brand has also previously utilised its tennis stars to debut new innovations, including using an innovative degradable recycled polyester yarn, called NovaPoly, for their on-court jerseys, shorts, and caps.