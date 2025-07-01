Hugo Boss’ Hugo line launches 3D-printed loafers with Zellerfeld

Hugo, the younger of the two Hugo Boss brands, has unveiled a first-of-its-kind, fully 3D-printed loafer in collaboration with Zellerfeld, a 3D-printing shoe producer looking to democratise the footwear industry.

The Hugo Forward x Zellerfeld loafer reimagines the traditional loader for a generation that “values both utility and bold design,” explains the German fashion brand. The 3D-printed style, which requires no stitching, glue or added parts, will be printed to order at Zellerfeld’s automated facility in Hamburg, Germany, from a single recyclable material and will be available in beige, black, red, orange, or blue.

Hugo Forward x Zellerfeld 3D-printed loafer Credits: Hugo

The style debuts a new crepe-inspired sole texture rooted in footwear heritage and reinterpreted through digital manufacturing, while the fit of the shoe is personalised using Zellerfeld’s foot scan technology, which generates a unique profile for each customer.

The shoe made its debut on the catwalk at Taiwanese brand Namesake during Paris Fashion Week on June 29. The Hugo Forward x Zellerfeld loafer, which wasn’t designed in collaboration with Namesake, will also feature in the brand’s upcoming lookbook.

The Hugo x Zellerfeld loafer will be available exclusively on-demand on Zellerfeld.com, with in-store installations promoting the shoe exclusively at Hugo stores in Amsterdam and Milan.

Hugo Forward x Zellerfeld 3D-printed loafer Credits: Hugo