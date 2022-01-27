Hugo Boss reveals global campaigns for brands as part of identity refresh

Hugo Boss has launched two star-studded campaigns for its brands Boss and Hugo, as it begins to take steps towards a “historic” brand refresh.

It comes as Boss introduced a new logo along with a complete rebrand across all consumer touchpoints, with the details partially revealed during a recent partnership with Austrian ski tournament, HahnenKamm Races.

The Hugo brand will also receive a new identity for the first time since the 1990s, with a logo adjustment that intends to bring a more modern approach to the brand’s look.

Collection designs, store concepts, e-commerce sites and omnichannel brand experiences will all take on a more playful and casual aesthetic.

The Be Your Own Boss campaign sees around 200 influential models, athletes and creatives sport the latest looks from Boss, with the likes of Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and rapper Future featured in imagery and videos. Related activations will be present in the form of multimedia projects worldwide and through all consumer touchpoints.

Alongside the spring/summer 2022 campaign, Boss has announced a strategic partnership with TikTok creator Khaby Lame, who made his modelling debut at the brand’s Milan show last year. The ambassadorship will include two co-designed capsules with the star, who has four million followers on the social media app.