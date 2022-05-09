Hugo Boss to launch dog apparel with the Kanine Group

Fashion brand Hugo Boss has signed a five-year licensing agreement with the Kanine Group subsidiary, Kanine Pets World Limited to launch global dog apparel and accessories.

The exclusive license covers the design, production, and worldwide distribution of products for dogs including apparel, accessories, home products, and toys under the Boss brand.

The dog apparel and accessories collections will be designed to correspond with the Boss fashion collection, added the designer label, and will include two collections per year, starting with autumn/winter 2022 in August.

Daniel Grieder, chief executive of Hugo Boss, said in a statement: "Our new Claim 5 strategy is broad-based, as we want to grow across all regions, touchpoints, brands and product areas. We are very excited that in Kanine Group, we have found the right partner to enter the dog accessories business and exploit the full potential of Boss in this entirely new segment.

“Kanine Group can draw on extensive experience in the strongly growing premium dog supplies market, and together we look forward to offering high-end products to customers worldwide.”

Samuel Wong, chief executive and chief financial officer at Kanine Group, added: "We are delighted to be part of the Boss family and to collaborate with one of the most renowned and recognisable fashion houses in the world.

“Hugo Boss Group’s recent record-breaking global campaigns and the significant continued focus on digital activation is a perfect match for Kanine as we strive to be the most relevant platform for premium dog products globally, offering amazing products to proud pet parents and their furry loved ones.”

The Boss dog products will be available worldwide in the online stores hugoboss.com and kanine.com, as well as in selected Boss Stores, department stores and pet stores from August.