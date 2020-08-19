Hummel and Astrid Andersen announce sustainable collaboration

Sportswear brand Hummel and contemporary designer Astrid Andersen have announced their collaboration for an AW20 collection.

The collaboration sees them re-purpose their archives of unused stock to create new pieces, advocating a future of more conscious consumption.

The collection consists of about fifteen styles and uses team jerseys from Hummel which are then reworked and repurposed by Anderson. There will also be tracksuits and shorts featured.

To launch the collaboration, the two brands partnered up with MADD Productions to release a short documentary exploring the process.

Andersen said in a statement: “The inspiration for the collection did actually become the archive, it didn't make sense to start anywhere else because we knew that the foundation of the project was to repurpose all these archive jerseys that they had in stock and how can we make something that just felt more considerate.”

Annette Lytzen, apparel technician for Hummel, said: “The whole idea behind this project is to send out a signal that a big company also is aware that we all need to make changes”.

A release date is still to be confirmed.