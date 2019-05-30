Fashionunited
 
Hunter celebrates Pride with special edition PLAY boot

Robyn Turk
|

Hunter has announced the launch of a special edition version of its PLAY boot to celebrate Pride month in June. The PLAY boot has been a best-seller for the brand, and features a simplified, shorter shape of the brand's original tall boot.

While the PLAY has already come in multiple colorways including black, red, gray, yellow, pink and blue, the special edition Pride launch updates the boot to a black colorway with a visible rainbow sole. The rainbow decoration is also integrated into the pull tab and Hunter logo at the back of the boot.

Like the classic PLAY, the Pride edition is lightweight and 100 percent waterproof.

The Pride PLAY boots are currently available on Hunter's US ecommerce site for 100 dollars in both a flatform and heeled version. The style will be available in stores and online internationally from June 3.
hunter Pride
 

