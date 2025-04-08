Hunter collaborates with LoveShackFancy on a footwear collection

Heritage footwear brand Hunter is blending its outdoor functionality with whimsical femininity in collaboration with womenswear brand LoveShackFancy, known for its distinctive, romantic aesthetic.

The limited-edition footwear collection features eight styles and sees Hunter’s best-selling women’s and kid’s durable, weather-ready styles reworked with LoveShackFancy’s signature blush pink florals, delicate bow patterns, and soft pastels for a romantic and playful offering.

Matthew Salter, executive vice president of partnership - marketing at Authentic and owner of the Hunter brand, said in a statement: “We see a natural synergy between Hunter and LoveShackFancy—two brands with well-defined yet complementary identities.

“This collaboration brings together Hunter’s world-class craftsmanship with LoveShackFancy’s flower-filled world, creating a collection that feels both fresh and timeless.”

The collection, which launches on April 10, includes Hunter’s women's original tall rain boots, women's play short rain boots, big kids' original rain boots, and kids' first classic rain boots, crafted from the highest quality natural rubber. Prices will range from 145 to 215 US dollars for women, and from 95 to 120 US dollars for the kids’ styles.

Rebecca Hessel Cohen, founder and creative director at LoveShackFancy, added: “We are beyond excited to collaborate with Hunter on this special, limited-edition capsule. Part of the magic of LoveShackFancy is bringing our whimsical aesthetic into everyday life, so being able to bring our signature heirloom florals to boots as functional and timeless as Hunter’s feels like the ultimate blend of romance and practicality.”

The Hunter x LoveShackFancy collection will be available from HunterBoots.com, LoveShackFancy.com, Bloomingdales.com, Nordstrom.com, Shopbop.com, FreePeople.com, Journeys.com, and select retailers.