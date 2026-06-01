Hunter continues lifestyle push with its own paint shade

British heritage brand Hunter, known for its wellington boots and signature ‘Hunter Green’ colour, has partnered with colour-centric British home décor brand Lick to launch a limited-edition paint shade, ‘Green 170’.

The collaborative paint shade has been created to celebrate Hunter’s 170-year legacy with a contemporary interpretation of the footwear brand’s heritage shade, which Lick describes as “an elevated, design-forward green that balances nostalgia with modernity”.

Hunter said the collaboration combines its “instantly recognisable green with Lick’s contemporary approach to colour,” with a paint hue crafted in a soft-sheen, high-quality eggshell finish, designed to “subtly mirror the signature sheen of Hunter’s Original Tall Boot”.

The ‘Green 170’ paint colour, infused with rich blue and black undertones, aims to be both “grounding and elegant,” as well as “calming yet quietly uplifting,” explains Lick, and reflects its belief that “colour carries emotional meaning, connecting us to places, memories and moments”.

Lick have also ensured that the paint shade takes in Hunter’s outdoor practicality in mind, combining the colour with a hard-wearing, scrub and stain-resistant formula “made to be lived in, much like the Original Tall Boot”.

Hunter x Lick ‘Green 170’ paint campaign Credits: Lick

Since becoming part of Authentic Brands Group’s portfolio in 2023, Hunter has been expanding its fashion and lifestyle reach through collaborations, including combining its outdoor functionality with the whimsical femininity of womenswear brand LoveShackFancy on a footwear collection and a Western-inspired streetwear collaboration with British luxury brand Represent.

Tash Bradley, director of interior design at Lick, said in a statement: “Rooted in Hunter’s outdoor heritage, the shade naturally lends itself to the spaces where everyday life begins and ends. Hallways and boot rooms, where muddy boots are kicked off after countryside walks or rainy city days, feel like a natural home for ‘Green 170’.

“Yet the versatility of this shade extends far beyond practical spaces. Its rich depth and balancing undertones make it equally at home in living rooms, dining spaces or bedrooms, creating interiors that feel grounded, welcoming and quietly sophisticated.”