Hunter launches footwear made from algae

Hunter has launched summer footwear made from algae, sourced using a process that cleans up natural waterways whilst saving water and reducing CO2 emissions in partnership with Bloom Materials.

The new Hunter sandals and slides are the latest step from the brand towards positive environmental change through its Hunter Protect strategy and are crafted from a blend of lightweight blown EVA and the innovative algae material. The result is a flexible, waterproof, lightweight and durable style with a lower environmental impact.

Image: Hunter by Laura Jane Coulson

The women’s Bloom foam sandal has a chunky and durable sole with extra grip, designed to make it “the perfect sandal for adventures in warmer weather,” explains Hunter in the press release. While the moulded slides in a marble finish have been re-engineered to be lighter and more comfortable.

All the Bloom footwear utilises algal blooms that grow in excess and can be harmful to ecosystems by releasing toxins, consuming oxygen and blocking sunlight from underwater plants.

To showcase the innovative footwear, Hunter has teamed up with TikTok stars, twins Renee and Elisha Herbert to highlight what the outdoors and nature means to them with a campaign shot on a secluded beach in Malibu, California.

The Hunter Bloom sandals and slides are available from the brand’s website, with prices ranging from 40 to 55 pounds.

