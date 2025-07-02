Hunter launches Western-inspired collaboration with Represent

British heritage footwear brand Hunter, which is part of the Authentic Brands Group portfolio, has unveiled a Western-inspired streetwear collaboration with British luxury brand Represent.

The collaboration blends British heritage with Americana influences, exploring Western iconography and the cowboy boot, reimagined onto Hunter’s iconic Original Wellington Boot silhouette.

Hunter x Represent collaboration Credits: Hunter / Represent

The capsule features two exclusive boot styles, the OG Short Boot and Play Short Boot, drawing inspiration from the classic Western aesthetic, redesigning Hunter’s Original Wellington with a cut top line, distressed detailing and 3D embossed textures to echo the silhouette and decorative stitching seen on vintage cowboy boots.

Both styles are made from 100 percent rubber and are available in traditional black and dark brown colourways in unisex sizing.

Alongside the footwear capsule is a co-branded range of apparel featuring 100 percent cotton T-shirts and hoodies that have been given a washed finish “to give the collection a faded vintage look”, as well as a baseball cap and a bandana decorated with Western iconography.

Hunter x Represent collaboration Credits: Hunter / Represent

The range also features a unified emblem, reflective of both brands, blending the iconic Hunter logo with Represent’s signature 'R' initial.

Matthew Salter, executive vice president, partnership – marketing at Authentic, owner of the Hunter brand, said in a statement: “By blending British heritage with an Americana edge, this collection speaks directly to a new generation of style-conscious consumers. From the Cowboy Wellington to the vintage-washed apparel, it’s a bold step forward that remains true to both brands’ DNA.”

Hunter x Represent collaboration Credits: Hunter / Represent

George Heaton, founder and creative director of Represent, added: “A year ago, I moved to Los Angeles, California to build the brand from the ground up over here, and as a concept, we’re digging into American history through design and details. And what if British classics met Americana on a Hunter boot?

“This is probably my favourite collaboration idea in our history, because it was so natural and didn’t come as a pitch or a conversation, it was simply an artistic idea on an existing silhouette."

Hunter x Represent launches globally on July 2 at representclo.com and in Represent Manchester and Los Angeles stores.

Hunter x Represent collaboration Credits: Hunter / Represent