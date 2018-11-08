Hunter teams up with Disney for Mary Poppins collection

Disney is on fire when it comes to fashion collaborations. After teaming up with Vans, Bershka, Rag & Bone, Havaianas and Gigi Burris to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse, the company is launching yet another collaborative collection. This time, it has partnered with Hunter, the British label best known for its boots and outerwear, in a collection inspired by Mary Poppins, the 54 year old character due to come back to the silver screen in December with “Mary Poppins returns”.

Launched today, the capsule collection includes boots, bags and umbrellas featuring two exclusive prints with Mary Poppins’ silhouette. The highlight of the collection, however, is the Gladstone bag, which is inspired by the bag Mary Poppins wears in the film. They are sold on Hunter’s website and selected stores worldwide, with prices ranging between 60 euros (for an umbrella) and 415 euros (for the Gladstone bag).

Pictures: courtesy of Hunter