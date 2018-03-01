Hunter teams up with Target for limited-edition collection

London - Designer collaborations are still in high demand, as British heritage fashion label Hunter is set to launch a limited-edition collection for Spring 2018 with none other than US giant Target Corporation.

The Hunter for Target collection offer is set to include more than 300 items, featuring apparel and accessories for women, men, and children as well as homeware and products for outdoors - many of which mark a first for Hunter, like coolers, sunshades, and hammocks. The collaboration sees Target launching exclusive versions of Hunter's iconic rain boots, outwear as well as backpacks.

"Our partnership with Target provides a unique and very powerful opportunity for us to share the Hunter story and engage with a very broad audience in the U.S.," explained Alasdhair Willis, creative director at Hunter in a statement. "We share a similar spirit and brand values. In particular, our appeal to the entire family, and a spirit of joy, optimism, and daily adventure. The partnership celebrates this and our connection to festivals and the outdoors."

Target to launch limited-edition collaborative collection with Hunter

The collaborative collection sees Hunter working a mass-market retailer for the first time, with most of the items in the collection set to retail for under 30 US dollars. Hunter and Target worked side by side to developed a colourful collection of all-weather wear for the entire family, which will retail at a price Target customers are accustomed to but feature the quality for which Hunter is known for.

"Hunter has long been regarded for its impeccable design aesthetic, rich heritage and playful spirit, and based on our research, it’s a brand our guests know and love. So a pairing between our two brands made perfect sense," said Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target. "From the very beginning, we worked with Hunter to develop a well-designed, affordable collection that’s all about fun, optimism and accessible adventure for the entire family. The colorful, all-weather pieces found in this line are made for enjoying the outdoors – rain or shine – on any budget."

Retail prices for the collection are set to range from 5 US dollars to 80 US dollars, with sizes ranging from XS-3X for women, S-XXL for men and 18M-XL for children and toddlers. Another first for Target' s design partnerships, REDcard holders at Target will be given early access to order exclusive colours in selected styles starting April 7, 2018. Afterward, the Hunter for Target collection is set to launch in select Target stores across the US and online at target.com.

In order to mark the launch of Hunter for Target and to help bring the British heritage brand to life, Target and Hunter are set to host a festival in late March in the Los Angeles area. The festival will be open to the public and include family-friendly activities and music performances. It will also be the first time consumers can shop the collection ahead of the official launch in stores. Target aims to release additional details on the festival over the next coming weeks.

Photos: Courtesy of Target