Hunter to release collection in collaboration with Disney

British footwear brand Hunter has revealed a Mickey Mouse-inspired capsule collection, featuring the iconic Disney character on a number of Hunter goods.

The collection includes boots, bags and accessories, each complete with Mickey Mouse illustrations and a reimagined interpretation of Hunter’s red box logo.

A number of signature Hunter pieces have been included in the line, such as the original tall and short Wellington and the Chelsea Boot, both in new colourways.

Boots available for women and men feature an all-over print, while children’s boots come in bright colours designed to encourage outdoor adventure.

In addition to the shoes, a range of accessories for both adults and children are also included. Two backpack styles, one cross over bag and an umbrella each come in a range of colour options, also featuring the all-over logo print.

All styles will become available from November 15.

Image: Hunter x Disney

Image: Hunter x Disney

Image: Hunter x Disney

Image: Hunter x Disney

Image: Hunter x Disney