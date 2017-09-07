Hunter X Isamaya Ffrench

Hunter, the 160-year-old British brand known for their wellington boots and rain wear have collaborated with makeup artist, Isamaya Ffrench.

Hunter will launch four limited edition versions of their rubberised backpack, hand-painted and signed by Ffrench. “Each is a mini artwork,” said Alasdhair Willis, creative director of Hunter, in an interview with Business of Fashion. “Isamaya is an interesting and exciting yet unexpected partner for us to work with. She’s not just a makeup artist — she transcends boundaries, as many creatives do.”

The four designs, each produced in a run of 50 will exclusively launch at Dover Street Market, opening a new distribution channel for Hunter. “Now, the conversation with myself and Dover Street has started about other possible opportunities and partnerships,” added Willis.

The collaboration announcement follows the appointment of new design director, Daniel Shaw who joins Hunter from Christopher Raeburn.

As the brand continues to grow, a stand alone Hunter store will be opened in Canada this October, marking the beginning of international expansion for the brand.