Hurley and Black Girls Surf launch multi-year global partnership

American surf apparel and accessories brand Hurley has announced a new multi-year global partnership with Black Girls Surf (BGS), a performance training program and organization that supports girls and women of color who want to compete in professional surfing.

Through the partnership, Hurley and BGS will participate in events, co-sponsor athletes and share the mission of BGS with an expanded audience.

BGS has locations in the US, Africa, Jamaica and Brazil, and offers both training camps and "board meetings", and ensures its athletes have the opportunity to get an education through its sponsorship program.

“Today, my vision came to fruition. It hasn't been an easy road but nothing great comes from things being easy,” Rhonda Harper, the founder of Black Girls Surf, said in a statement. “I want to thank Hurley for allowing Black Girls Surf to be the example for the next generation of young women surfers. I see us working together and accomplishing great things in the future. As I always say, if you can't see it, you can't be it."

Brett Simpson, US Olympic surf coach and sports marketing director/team manager at Hurley, said: “We are so excited to be able to partner with Rhonda and BGS! Her love for these young women, and vision for them to get to the world tour level is something we dearly want to be a part of, to help them to progress and achieve their dreams!"