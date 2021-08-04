Hurr to sell pre-rented clothing on Depop

Rental platform Hurr is launching on Depop, offering a collection of popular pre-rented items featuring pieces from Stine Goya, Rixo and By Far.

‘The Loop’ aims to promote both company’s missions to “power the circular economy” and to promote mindful fashion consumption by offering a selection of 100 pre-rented designer items discounted up to 80 percent.

The first ‘The Loop’ by Hurr collection features pieces that have been rented and worn at least 20 times and includes dresses, skirts and co-ords from labels such as Rixo, Keepsake, Art Dealer, as well as coats and jackets by Stand Studio and bags from By Far.

Justine Porterie, head of sustainability at Depop, said in a statement: “We’re excited to be the first resale platform that Hurr has partnered with on the next step of their circular journey. Both resale and rental have a role to play in reshaping fashion consumption and making the industry more circular. Plus, reselling on Depop is not the end of the story - often it’s just the beginning.

“We believe in helping to keep items in circulation as long as possible, keeping clothes that already exist passing from person to person. At Depop, we want to be able to give people opportunities to dress differently everyday with unique fashion, but a smaller footprint. That’s the future of fashion.”

Victoria Prew, chief executive at Hurr, added: “We’re incredibly excited to partner with Depop to launch an exclusive collection of pre-loved designer items. The Loop by Hurr helps ensure clothes are kept out of landfill and find a second life through resale.

“With thousands of styles to choose from, including some of Hurr’s most rented looks ever, the collaboration will help further extend the lifespan of each of these items and continue to drive a more sustainable future of fashion.”