Hush launches Covid-19 charity appeal with Crisis

Fashion and lifestyle brand Hush has launched a ‘Together’ Tee in partnership with Crisis’ urgent coronavirus appeal to help support people who are homeless during the pandemic.

For every limited-edition illustrated T-shirt sold, Hush will donate 10 pounds to the charity Crisis, as part of an ongoing partnership.

Priced at 32 pounds, the T-shirt will help provide funds to enable Crisis to get ‘essentials packages’ to those who are most exposed and at risk to the coronavirus, and ensuring Crisis can keep their services running remotely, so nobody is left behind, isolated or in danger.

All of the money raised will go towards Crisis’ In This Together emergency homelessness fund, which was launched in response to the outbreak to help fund homeless services across Great Britain - whether that’s Crisis services or those of local grassroots homeless charities who are struggling.

Hush founder and creative director, Mandy Watkins said in a statement: “Crisis do amazing work all year round, but it has never been more important than now – so we wanted to do something to help raise awareness and hopefully some money to help some of the most vulnerable people in society.

“Covid-19 affects us all, but by no means equally. And we’re very conscious as we’re all locked down in our homes that many people don’t even have that luxury. But together we can help, we can hopefully make a difference.”

Richard Lee, director of fundraising at Crisis, added: “At a time of such uncertainty, it is so important that we pull together and support one another. The generosity of the British public has been inspiring. We’re absolutely delighted that Hush have chosen to raise money for Crisis through these t-shirts which capture the essence of our In This Together campaign.”

Image: courtesy of Hush