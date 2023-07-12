Hush launches personal styling service

Womenswear brand Hush has launched a new complimentary personal styling service and wardrobe master classes, offering consumers one-on-one virtual appointments with its in-house stylist, Kate Williams, to cultivate their own personal style and develop a capsule wardrobe.

Williams, who has more than four years of experience, will utilise body shape profiling and colour analysis in her styling sessions to offer her clients “scientifically accurate styling choices,” explains the brand. She uses body profiling to determine what shapes and silhouettes suit her clients best, alongside colour analysis to generate an overall colour palette from their hair, eye and skin tone, and current trends.

Sheila McKain, chief product officer at Hush, said in a statement: "At Hush, we believe that fashion is an expression of individuality, and personal style should be celebrated. With our complimentary virtual personal styling sessions, we aim to provide our customers with a unique opportunity to receive expert guidance, unlock their style potential, and build a wardrobe that truly represents who they are.”

Williams added: “For me, success isn’t getting a client to purchase at Hush; I’ve done a good job if the client has developed and cultivated their own personal style making the stress of getting dressed a distant memory.

“My key focus in most appointments is to streamline their wardrobe, providing inspiration on new ways to style clothing they already own whilst also giving them the confidence to try something new.”

The complimentary styling service can be booked through Hush’s website.