Hush launches secondhand clothing initiative

Fashion and lifestyle brand Hush is teaming up with social venture Thrift+ to introduce a new recycle and reuse initiative to encourage its customers to donate fashion and accessories which they no longer wear.

The secondhand clothing take-back initiative is open to all Hush customers in the UK and is part of the brand’s sustainability commitment to promoting the circular fashion movement.

It is easy for Hush customers to get involved all they have do is add a free Thrift+ bag to their shopping basket when purchasing directly from the website, which can then be used to return unwanted clothing from any brand.

Thrift+ then gives the preloved pieces a second life, selling directly to other fashion lovers and donating the proceeds of each sale to their chosen charity. Upon the sale of items, Hush customers will also be rewarded for their contribution with Thrift+ credit and a 10 percent off Hush code to use on future purchases.

Hush, founder and creative director, Mandy Watkins said in a statement: “We are excited to announce our partnership with Thrift+ to launch a new take-back service, designed to give a new lease of life to clothes our customers don’t wear anymore and hopefully raise a bit of money for charity at the same time.

“Extending the life of our products and supporting the growth of the circular fashion movement is a significant part of our sustainability journey at Hush, so this represents an important step.”

Thrift+, co-founder and chief executive, Joe Metcalfe, added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Hush to offer an easy, transparent and rewarding way for hush customers to donate their best second-hand clothes to their favourite charity. This represents our intention to help power the circular fashion economy and divert textile waste from landfill.”

In addition, Hush added that all of its employees will receive a free Thrift+ bag to donate second-hand pieces from their wardrobes.

Image: courtesy of Hush