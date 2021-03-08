HyperX announces original apparel collection with Champion

Gaming company HyperX has launched its first original apparel collection in collaboration with manufacturer Champion Athleticwear.

The collection title GG “good game” includes t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and a matching face mask, all in a variety of sizes and colors and crafted with Champion’s Powerblend fabrics.

HyperX, a gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc. stated the clean, minimalistic design of the new GG Collection was crafted to provide fans with a stylish and functional way to proudly showcase their HyperX fandom while expressing a message of respect and positivity.

“We are excited to announce HyperX’s first apparel release with the introduction of the HyperX GG Collection,” said Stephanie Winkler, strategic marketing manager, HyperX, in a press release.

“We wanted to offer HyperX fans an accessible line of clothing and accessories that allow them to express themselves and their passion.”

The collection follows HyperX and Champion’s two past limited-edition collaborations in 2019 and 2020.