Hyundai Motor launches fashion collection

Hyundai Motor has launched its Re:Style 2021 fashion collection.

Partnering with fashion brands L’Eclaireur and Boontheshop, the collection is comprised of 12 items, created with discarded wearable materials from vehicles. This is the third year of Re:Style, and is a celebration of upcycling and eco-friendly fashion.

The collection is made up of track jackets, sweatshirts, zip-up hoodies, short pants and long pants, and is only available in limited amounts. Running for two weeks between October 14-28, the online shops will run for four weeks, until November 10.

The materials, which have been re-purposed from unused items such as airbags and seatbelts, were also originally made with eco-friendly materials. “We hope this project serves as a focal point for young customers worldwide to understand the impact of manufacturing leftover materials on our environment and how we can creatively and practically reutilize them.” said Thomas Schemera, global chief marketing officer and head of the customer experience division of Hyundai Motor Company.

The proceeds will be reinvested into sustainable projects by Hyundai Motor. The collection was promoted through an online video featuring various celebrities and influencers. Wearing the Re:Style items, the video aimed to illuminate the campaign’s philosophy.

“As a company in charge of fashion distribution, we have always had concerns about the impact of discarded clothing materials on our planet Earth,” said Michael Hadida, CEO of L’Eclaireur. “By reusing the wearable pieces from automobile manufacturing and channeling the generated profits into other projects, we hope to create a virtuous cycle of sustainability and uniquely contribute to saving our planet.”

Hyundai has committed to various different projects in order to become more sustainable. At the 2021 IAA Mobility conference, Hyundai announced that it was aiming to become net-zero in carbon emissions by 2045. With the launch of the IONIQ 5, Hyundai opened its new Hyundai Electric Global Modular Platform, promoting its dedication to electric vehicles. The recycled fibres used in the IONIQ 5 were also incorporated into the Re:Style collection.