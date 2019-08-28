Hyundai partners with ready-to-wear brand for upcycled fashion line

Hyundai Motor Company has announced an exclusive upcycled clothing line created in partnership with Chilean ready-to-wear brand Zero + Maria Cornejo. Called Re:Style, the collection will debut at a cultural event during the first night of New York Fashion Week in New York restaurant Public Kitchen.

"[We] designed Re:Style to further our mission of becoming a more sustainable company and to create dialogue around eco-conscious lifestyles," Wonhong Cho, global chief marketing officer of Hyundai Motor Company, said in a statement.

"This cultural event in the heart of New York City allows us to partner with one of the preeminent eco-friendly designers and share our vision for progressing humanity. We're aiming to prove that you can create something beautiful and new from something that was once used."

Zero + Maria Cornejo created a 15-piece capsule collection made from leftover leather from seat development by Hyundai Transys. Other fabrics used in the collection are upcycled materials from Zero + Maria Cornejo. The brand is committed to eco-conscious design and uses natural dyes and silk.

Retail information for the Re:Style collaboration has not yet been announced.