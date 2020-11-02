I Saw It First launch capsule edit with Emeli Sandé

Online retailer I Saw It First has launched a mini collection with multiple Brit award winner Emeli Sandé to celebrate her new single, More of You.

The capsule edit features a range of exclusively designed graphic T-shirts, as well as dresses, trousers, and a blouse, which Sandé and the dancers can be seen wearing in the music video.

Kelly Johns, creative and brand manager for 1214 Media, who designed the T-shirts, said in a statement: “I loved designing the T-shirts. I wanted to bring parts of the song and Emeli’s personality and style to life. Emeli sent over some background designs that she created which have been incorporated into the designs, along with the colours to match the music video. The inspiration was based around the vibrant, afro-funk feel of the song!”

I Saw It First buyer, Elizabeth Grunwell, added: “We really wanted Emeli to take the lead in terms of pieces for this collection. We love her fierce and feminine style, as it closely reflects ours and so felt it was important to take our lead from her.”

Prices for the Emeli Sandé X I Saw It First range from 25-35 pounds.

Images: courtesy of I Saw It First