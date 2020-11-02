Fashionunited
 
    4. Share 
I Saw It First launch capsule edit with Emeli Sandé
FASHION

I Saw It First launch capsule edit with Emeli Sandé

Danielle Wightman-Stone
|

Online retailer I Saw It First has launched a mini collection with multiple Brit award winner Emeli Sandé to celebrate her new single, More of You.

I Saw It First launch capsule edit with Emeli Sandé

The capsule edit features a range of exclusively designed graphic T-shirts, as well as dresses, trousers, and a blouse, which Sandé and the dancers can be seen wearing in the music video.

I Saw It First launch capsule edit with Emeli Sandé

Kelly Johns, creative and brand manager for 1214 Media, who designed the T-shirts, said in a statement: “I loved designing the T-shirts. I wanted to bring parts of the song and Emeli’s personality and style to life. Emeli sent over some background designs that she created which have been incorporated into the designs, along with the colours to match the music video. The inspiration was based around the vibrant, afro-funk feel of the song!”

I Saw It First launch capsule edit with Emeli Sandé

I Saw It First buyer, Elizabeth Grunwell, added: “We really wanted Emeli to take the lead in terms of pieces for this collection. We love her fierce and feminine style, as it closely reflects ours and so felt it was important to take our lead from her.”

I Saw It First launch capsule edit with Emeli Sandé

Prices for the Emeli Sandé X I Saw It First range from 25-35 pounds.

I Saw It First launch capsule edit with Emeli SandéI Saw It First launch capsule edit with Emeli Sandé

Images: courtesy of I Saw It First
isawitfirst i saw it first emeli sandé
 

Related news

MORE NEWS

 

LATEST JOBS

 

MOST READ