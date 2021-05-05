I Saw It First launches channel on live-streaming shopping app

I Saw It First has become the first e-commerce fashion brand to join forces with the UK’s first live-streaming shopping app OOOOO to launch a dedicated shoppable channel.

Described as TikTok-meets-QVC, OOOOO offers consumers interactive shopping with live-streamed shoppable shows, taking inspiration from the live-streaming commerce in China. The idea is to offer social shopping for the digital era, allowing customers to shop the product on show in real-time and purchase in the app in a couple of clicks.

The app, targeting 18 to 30-year-olds, launched in the UK in November 2020. It has already had more than 200,000 downloads to date and its weekend shows peak at 4,500 community participants.

Via the live-streaming video commerce platform, I Saw It First will showcase the latest trends and styles live and direct from the rails of its headquarters, as it looks to tap into OOOOO’s growing, engaged community.

Commenting on the partnership, Sam Jones, co-founder and chief executive of OOOOO, said in a statement: “The core value of OOOOO is connecting consumers directly to the source of incredible products through live, interactive videos that are shoppable. It is entertainment first, shopping second.

“We are so excited to partner with I Saw It First as they are true pioneers in the world of fast-moving fashion. They use data to rapidly develop fashion concepts ahead of anyone else. With hundreds of new designs launching every week, interactive video is the best way to communicate with a community.

Jones, added: “The OOOOO platform can help ISIF’s team share their products and future designs in real time and gather community feedback. We believe this is a game changer for the fashion industry, giving a behind the scenes look at their operation by live video. ISIF work with many of the UKs top fashion influencers, and they can all become creators in live shows - sharing their look with people in an interactive show - bringing the consumer closer and closer to their style.”

Andrew Stevenson-Thorpe, chief technology officer at I Saw It First, added: “We are delighted to be partnering with OOOOO in offering this new exciting shopping experience to our customers. Real time interactive video where the customer can see the products and chat with the host in real time, this promises to be a channel of choice for a large number of customers.”