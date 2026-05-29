Ibiza Fashion Festival bans all animal-derived knits

Ibiza Fashion Festival is set to ban all animal-derived knits, including sheep’s wool, mohair, angora, cashmere, and alpaca, from its runways.

The ban builds on the fashion event’s current fur-free pledge, which saw it remove all fur, leather, and animal skins from its showcase and its feather-free commitment. “Cruelty to animals has no place on the runway,” said Ibiza Fashion Festival CEO Karen Windle, in a statement. “By implementing natural, sustainably made animal-free materials, our designers are showing that a more conscious fashion industry is possible.”

The decision is in line with several prominent designers who present their collections at the Ibiza Fashion Festival, including Eritage Madagascar and Omina Otsieno, who work with natural materials such as organic cotton, banana fibre, and raffia.

“We are thrilled to see Ibiza Fashion Festival take a stand against animal abuse,” added Yvonne Taylor, PETA Vice President of Corporate Projects, in a statement. “Animals’ wool is not fabric – it belongs on the animals who were born with it. We can’t wait to see material innovation flourishing on Ibiza Fashion Festival’s compassionate catwalk.”

Founded in 2013 by stylist Karen Windle, Ibiza Fashion Festival is one of the island’s leading eco-conscious fashion events. Held annually, with the next event on June 11, it showcases luxury resort wear, swimwear, and accessories from international and local designers. The event’s decision to remove all animal-derived materials from its runways comes as more and more fashion weeks ban fur and exotic animal skins, including London, Australia, and New York Fashion.