Icon launches reversible eco-friendly Christmas jumpers

Custom clothing company Icon has launched a limited edition reversible range of alternative Christmas jumpers, which it claims will offer a “more sustainable solution to consumers”.

The jumpers made from 100 percent organic cotton feature a Christmas design on one side, while the other is plain, making the jumper wearable once the festive season has ended.

The Icon Christmas jumpers have also been designed with a serious environmental issue in mind and feature subtle environmental messaging weaved into each style to raise awareness of issues including global warming, animal extinction and deforestation.

The creation of a sustainable, gender-neutral Christmas jumper follows research from environmental charity Hubbub last year that revealed that two out of five Christmas jumpers are only worn once over the festive period, yet one in three under 35s buy a new one every year - dubbing it as one of the “worst examples of fast fashion”.

As well as raising awareness to environmental causes the limited edition styles will also donate proceeds from every sale directly to Hubbub.

Alex Econs, founder and chief executive at Icon, said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to be launching this new alternative range of Christmas jumpers - as we’re not only raising money for a great cause, but we’re helping raise awareness around some of the critical environmental issues that we face on a global scale.

“We’re particularly excited about the reversible element too, as this is something that hasn’t been done before in a Christmas jumper - allowing consumers to wear it over and over again outside of the festive season.”

The three reversible Christmas jumpers, featuring baubles, polar bears and Christmas trees, are available to pre-order via Everpress until December 7 and are priced 28 pounds each. By doing a pre-order system, Icon states that they will only print exactly what has been sold to “avoid unnecessary waste ending up in landfill”.

Econs, added: “It’s inevitable that there will be people out there looking to purchase a new Christmas jumper this year, so we want to encourage people to explore other, more sustainable options outside of fast fashion brands - which is what we believe to have created.”

In addition, Icon’s festive collection is launching a new ‘swap shop’ initiative that will allow customers the option to send their old Christmas jumper back to get upcycled/donated to charity when they buy a jumper from the range.

Trewin Restorick, chief executive at Hubbub, said: “Fast Fashion is putting pressure on the planet and Christmas jumpers are particularly problematic as so many of them contain plastic and are only worn once over the festive period. There are many ways to still dress up and have a great time at Christmas such as re-wearing what you have or investing in a jumper that is sustainably made and will last a lifetime, not just a Christmas.”

Images: courtesy of Icon